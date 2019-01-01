Newcastle appoint Bruce as new manager

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa boss has been handed the manager's job at St James' Park following Rafa Benitez's recent departure

have named former captain Steve Bruce as their new manager.

The announcement comes in the wake of Rafa Benitez's departure from St James’ Park last month and his subsequent switch to Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang.

Bruce has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with the Magpies and will fly out to to meet up with his new squad ahead as they participate in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Nanjing and Shanghai.

The 58-year-old completed the move to his native north east after Newcastle agreed compensation terms with , who finished 12th under Bruce in the Championship last season.

"I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United," Bruce said in a statement. "This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.

"There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”

His appointment comes amid a summer of turmoil at the Premier League club, with the loss of fan-favourite Benitez still fresh in the minds of their loyal fanbase.

Talk of an apparent takeover bid from the Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group has done little to settle the nerves on Tyneside, while their managerial situation means Newcastle are the only top-flight club in yet to make a signing in the current transfer window.

One of Bruce’s first jobs in his new role will be to determine the future of midfield starlet Sean Longstaff, who has been the subject of much transfer speculation following his breakthrough season in 2018-19.

The 21-year-old has caught the attention of Bruce’s former club Manchester United this summer, though it remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co are willing to meet Newcastle’s reported valuation of around £50 million ($62m).

Much will also be made of Bruce’s affiliation to Newcastle’s north-east rivals Sunderland, whom he managed between 2009 and 2011 before being sacked due to his squad’s perilous position in the Premier League table.

Yet Bruce is no stranger to crossing such divides. The former centre-back began his managerial career at – the club he ended his playing days with – and would go on to take the hot-seat at cross city rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

He also managed from 2001 to 2007, leading them to promotion to the Premier League twice, only to join their fierce rivals in 2016.

The Newcastle job, however, is one that has eluded the Northumberland-born boss on more than one occasion.

Bruce was originally linked to the role as far back as 2004, when he was approached to take the St James’ Park hot-seat following the dismissal of Sir Bobby Robson.

Fast-forward to February 2006, and he was once again installed as the bookies’ favourite to take the Newcastle job after Graeme Souness was sacked by chairman Freddy Shepherd.

Article continues below

A no-nonsense central defender during his playing days, Bruce played for Gillingham and , where he won the in 1985, before making his career-defining move to Manchester United in December 1987.

He would go on to form a formidable defensive partnership with Gary Pallister and pick up no fewer than nine major trophies during his nine-year stay at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, including three Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

During a 21-year managerial career to date, Bruce has also enjoyed spells at , Athletic, and .