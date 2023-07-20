Joy after despair for New Zealand! Hannah Wilkinson seals historic win over Norway for co-hosts in emotional Women’s World Cup opener

Hannah Wilkinson secured a historic 1-0 win over Norway for co-hosts New Zealand in the opening game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Football Ferns impress despite penalty miss

Historic first World Cup win secured

Dark horses Norway must improve

TELL ME MORE: The first game of FIFA’s flagship event Down Under took place a matter of hours after it was revealed that a deadly shooting that led to the loss of three lives had taken place in Auckland. A minute’s silence was impeccably observed prior to kick-off, with the local community – and New Zealand as a whole – pulling together in a time of national mourning.

The early exchanges of the game itself were scrappy, with some unconvincing defending from the Norwegians offering a sign of things to come. It was a full-blooded affair, with challenges flying in and a number of fouls breaking up play, but it was the Football Ferns that looked the more likely to force a breakthrough – with former Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Ada Hegerberg skying one ambitious overhead kick for Norway.

The opening goal came in the 48th minute, with New Zealand making a flying start to the second-half. Jacqui Hand raced away from her marker down the right and fired over a brilliant low cross that was turned home first time by Wilkinson from five yards out.

Indiah-Paige Riley went close with an effort from the edge of the box as the game passed the hour mark, while Tuva Hansen saw a late long-range strike tipped onto the crossbar for Norway, but one goal proved to be enough for the hosts to pick up their first victory in Women’s World Cup competition after Ria Percival crashed a 90th-minute penalty - which was awarded following a VAR handball check - against the crossbar.

THE MVP: Wilkinson sits inside the top 10 for New Zealand in terms of most appearances for her country, with 114 caps to her name, and only three compatriots have scored more goals for the Football Ferns. The prolific 31-year-old took her tally to 29 against Norway, with her vast experience being put to good use. Melbourne City star Wilkinson was a handful for the Norwegian defence throughout the opening 45 minutes, with only some brave blocks preventing her from opening her account. There was, however, to be no stopping her within minutes of the restart as she found space inside the box and made no mistake with the crispest of one-touch finishes.

THE BIG LOSER: Hegerberg is a superstar, but the 28-year-old Lyon ace endured a testing return to World Cup action following her much-publicised injury issues. Norway were wasteful in possession throughout the 90 minutes, which prevented them from getting their match winners into the game. Hegerberg cut a frustrated figure, as she was starved of service in dangerous areas of the field, while the likes of Guro Reiten and Frida Maanum – who ply their club trade in England with Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively – were also unable to make a telling contribution. There is clearly much for head coach Hege Riise to do, with Norway – who were considered by some to be dark horses for the ultimate prize – stumbling their way out of the blocks in disappointing fashion.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? New Zealand, who will now fancy their chances of making the knockout stage, will face the Philippines in their second Group A fixture on July 25. Norway, who will be demanding a much improved performance, face Switzerland on the same day.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐