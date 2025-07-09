WATCH: New York City FC launch giant inflatable pigeon down Hudson River during FIFA Club World Cup

The MLS side unveiled a five-story-high inflatable pigeon that floated down the Hudson River and through New York Harbor during the CWC

WHAT HAPPENED

New York City FC launched a five-story-high inflatable pigeon on July 8 that will float down the Hudson River in a guerrilla-style activation dubbed "The Five Borough Flight." The 700-pound floating sculpture begins its journey in Staten Island before traveling up the Hudson River, then "flying" back down past all five boroughs before ultimately coming to rest in Willets Point – the future home of NYCFC's new stadium, Etihad Park, scheduled to open in 2027. The installation was purposely timed to coincide with the FIFA Club World Cup taking place across the river in New Jersey.

WHAT NEW YORK CITY FC POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The giant pigeon represents NYCFC's strategic effort to stand out in New York's crowded sports landscape while building excitement for their future home stadium. The club has adopted the humble pigeon as an unofficial mascot, embracing a symbol that resonates with authentic New York City culture. This installation comes at a time when soccer's popularity continues to grow in the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following their 3-1 win over Toronto FC, New York City FC will face Charlotte FC on July 12 on the road before traveling to face Orlando City FC on July 16 in the MLS.