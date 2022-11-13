'You’ve got to have arrogance' - Neville explains why Fulham match-winner Alejandro Garnacho will suceed at Man Utd

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville says Alejandro Garnacho's "arrogance" means he is destined to succeed at Old Trafford.

Garnacho comes off bench

Scores winner at Fulham

Neville likes his attitude

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho came off the bench to net a stoppage-time winner for Man Utd against Fulham on Sunday. United manager Erik ten Hag and captain Bruno Fernandes have both talked about issues with the youngster's attitude this season, but Neville thinks a certain amount of ego and arrogance are key for youngsters at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If you’re a young player at Man United you’ve got to have arrogance," Neville told Sky Sports. "You have to have ego, he looks like he’s got that and passion as well. He’s just delivered a moment of brilliance and he’s broken Fulham’s hearts. They played so well in the second half, James scored but Garnacho the hero."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has now scored two winning goals and picked up two assists in the space of 10 days for United. The teenager clearly has an exciting future ahead of him and is starting to demonstrate just why he is so highly regarded at Old Trafford.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Garnacho is the fourth-youngest academy graduate to score a Premier League goal for Man Utd, behind Federico Macheda, Danny Welbeck, and Marcus Rashford.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The youngster will now enjoy a break as he's not been called up to Argentina's World Cup squad. Man Utd's next fixture is a friendly against Cadiz on December 7.