‘Never-ending season’ – Why Paul Mullin & Wrexham needed Las Vegas break & when they will start to ‘get excited’ again

Paul Mullin admits that Wrexham needed a Las Vegas party and relaxing summer break in 2023 after taking in a “never-ending season”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons narrowly missed out on promotion in 2022, as they came unstuck in the National League play-offs, but they bounced back in style last season as they captured the fifth-tier crown with a record-breaking points tally. Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney funded an all-expenses-paid trip to Nevada on the back of that triumph, with Mullin and Co welcoming an option to recharge batteries that had been running low after almost two years of relentless action and pressure.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mullin, who hit 47 goals for Wrexham across all competitions in 2022-23, has told Leader Live of taking a breather: “This summer was a lot easier than last year. Last year was tough after the way the season finished, we only had a couple of weeks off and then it was straight back to it. It was like a never-ending season - basically two years of hard work - but we came away with promotion this season which is what we all set out to do, and I enjoyed the summer this time around. Our aim at the start of the season was to get promoted and to achieve it after the disappointment of the year before was brilliant.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Wrexham’s squad enjoyed their break, they are now back doing hard yards in pre-season and Mullin concedes that life is not very pleasant at present. He added: “Pre-season is not enjoyable. You don’t enjoy any part of it, you don’t really get excited until the back end of pre-season. But as a footballer, pre-season is obviously necessary. You have got to do it to get peak fitness-wise. And when you are close to the start of the season, you are really excited to get going again.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham, with Mullin ready to get back on the goal trail as he chases down a call-up to the Wales national team, will open their 2023-24 campaign against MK Dons on August 5 – with glamour friendlies against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to come before then on American soil.