Manuel Neuer is back! Bayern Munich goalkeeper returns to team training following horrific ski accident

Ten months after fracturing his leg in a skiing accident, Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has started participating in some team training again.

Neuer back in training

First session after freak accident in December

Could return 'soon'

WHAT HAPPENED? On Thursday, the 37-year-old German participated in a goalkeeping practice with Bayern's other keepers, Sven Ulreich and Daniel Peretz, as well as the team's outfield players. It was his first session with the team since the freak skiing accident that took place just a few days after Germany got knocked out of the World Cup group stages in Qatar. Christopher Freund, the sporting director at Bayern, suggested that it is now "only a matter of days" until Neuer is eligible for selection but did not provide a particular comeback date.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two-time Champions League winner with Bayern underwent surgery on the lower-leg fracture last year and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. "It is a great feeling to be back on the pitch with the teammates. I was very pleased about that," said Neuer after the training [via SportBuzzer].

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NEUER? Neuer has only just joined the team dynamics and could still be some ways away from making his official comeback for Die Roten.