Netherlands vs Qatar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Netherlands will take on Qatar in their final group match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. The Dutch can qualify for the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. In fact, even with a loss, they can progress to the next round provided Ecuador beat Senegal in the other match.
Meanwhile, Qatar have been eliminated after losing their first two matches. They are staring at an unwanted record as another defeat would make them the only single host nation to lose as many as three matches at an edition of the tournament. Qatar have now conceded five goals in the group stages – no host nation has ever conceded more in a single group stage, with South Africa also conceding five in 2010.
The omens don't look good for Qatar, as the Netherlands boast an impeccable record of four wins out of four against Asian sides in World Cup competition, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once. Cody Gakpo has been their star performer so far in the 2022 tournament and he has been directly involved in at least one goal in his last five appearances for the Netherlands in all competitions.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.
Netherlands vs Qatar: date & kick-off time
|Game:
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|Date:
|November 29, 2022
|Kick-off:
|10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT / 5:00 pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST
|Venue:
|Al Bayt, Stadium
|Stream:
|fuboTV (start with free trial)
How to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on ITV 1 and STV Scotland, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.
In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV Channel
Live Stream
|US
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports
|UK
|ITV 1, STV
|ITVX, STV Player
|India
|Sports 18 SD/HD
|Jio Cinema
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport
Netherlands squad & team news
Louis van Gaal has an entirely fit squad at his disposal. Memphis Depay featured in both their opening games from the bench and will be looking to start against Qatar.
Jurrien Timber could be picked ahead of Matthijs de Light at the heart of the defence, while Steven Berghuis is set to replace Teun Koopmeiners in midfield.
Netherlands predicted XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Memphis
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bijlow, Pasveer, Noppert
Defenders
Frimpong, Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, De Vrij, Malacia, Blind, Dumfries
Midfielders
Taylor, Berghuis, Klaassen, De Roon, Koopmeiners, F. De Jong, Simons
Forwards
L. De Jong, Bergwijn, Gakpo, Depay, Janssen, Weghorst, Lang
Qatar squad & team news
Qatar also do not have any injury concerns heading into this fixture. Mohammed Muntari might get a start after scoring Qatar's historic first goal in the tournament against Senegal.
Abdulaziz Hatem might also feature after his impressive display in their previous outing from the bench.
Qatar predicted XI: Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Hassan; Mohammad, Hatem, Madibo, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Muntari
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Al Sheeb, Hassan, Barsham
Defenders
Ro-Ro, Hassan, Salman, Kheder, Ahmed, Al-Rawi, Khoukhi, Mohammad, Gaber.
Midfielders
Waad, Hatem, Assadalla, Boudiaf, Al-Hajri, Madibo, Tarek.
Forwards
Muntari, Al-Haydos, Afif, Muneer, Ali, Al-Hadhrami.
