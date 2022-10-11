‘Nervous’ Pulisic must avoid trying too hard as Chelsea boss Potter picks best position for USMNT star

Graham Potter admits that Christian Pulisic has looked nervous in a bid to impress at Chelsea, with the American forward eager to prove his worth.

American forward back in starting XI

Found the target in win over Wolves

Faces fierce competition for place

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star returned to the Blues’ starting XI for their last Premier League outing against Wolves, and got himself on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win. The 24-year-old will be hoping to have done enough to retain his place but, with competition fierce at Stamford Bridge, must avoid trying too hard as the best role for him is found.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter has said of the United States international bidding to nail down a regular role: “Yeah [Pulisic is nervous] and I think that’s understandable, he’s a human being. He wants to play, he wants to help. But it’s just basic maths isn’t it? You can only pick 11, and there’s 24 of them.

“So unless somebody gives me a solution it’s just trying to work with the players, work with the group, understand that we need everybody, that’s clear for me. Then it’s about how do you get the players on the pitch in roles that suit them. And that role for Christian [vs Wolves] was a good one, high wide left, he can attack the backline and he managed to score.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has started just two Premier League games for Chelsea this season, with only 233 minutes of total game time taken in, and questions were asked of his long-term future in west London during the summer transfer window.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea are unbeaten in eight Premier League home games (W5 D3), winning three in a row at Stamford Bridge in the competition for the first time since September 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The Blues will be back in Champions League on Tuesday against AC Milan, before then taking in a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, with Pulisic looking to see more game time across continental and domestic fixtures.