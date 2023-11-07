'I need to start scoring' - Jack Grealish makes admission amid competition from in-form Man City team-mate Jeremy Doku

Jack Grealish admitted he has to start scoring more goals amid competition from new Manchester City signing Jeremy Doku.

WHAT HAPPENED? Doku has taken English football by storm ever since he joined City from Rennes during the summer transfer window. Within two months, he has managed to appear in 12 matches for his new club, scoring three goals and providing six assists. The Belgian's brilliant form has put Grealish's position in the team under scrutiny as the English international is yet to score this season.

Despite setting up for Phil Foden's goal against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, the English star admitted that he has to start finding the back of the net in order to start regularly for his club amid competition from his in-form team-mate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TNT Sports he said: "I just thought to hit it straight out to Phil and let him go at the defender one-on-one. I didn't think it was that good a ball, was it? I need to start scoring more goals. I know what I bring to the team aside from goals and assists, but every attacking player wants to score more goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Anderlecht winger was in red-hot form during the weekend as he broke a Premier League record by becoming the youngest player in the league's history (at the age of 21 years and 161 days) to bag five goal involvements in a single game, following his goal and four assists in the club's 6-1 win over Bournemouth.

WHAT NEXT? Pep Guardiola's side will next face Chelsea in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday.