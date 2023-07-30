NBA superstar LeBron James has explained why Christian Pulisic’s new employers at AC Milan are capable of becoming one of the world’s top clubs.

Rossoneri building for the future

Have made marquee signings

Basketball star backing club owners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A giants will believe that they already stand alongside the global elite in football circles, as seven-time winners of the European Cup/Champions League. They have, however, landed only one domestic title in the last 12 years. Work is being done to re-establish dominance in Italy, with USMNT star Pulisic among their summer signings in 2023, with Gerry Cardinale and RedBird now calling the shots as owners at San Siro.

WHAT THEY SAID: James knows all about Cardinale and RedBird as pat of his business empire and believes that they, with shrewd additions such as Pulisic taken into account, can make Milan a world-leading outfit once again. The LA Lakers icon has told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I love European football and I think Milan are a very special club on and off the pitch. There is a great opportunity to bring Milan back among the top teams and top brands of European football in the world. Milan is a world-class city at the intersection of fashion, sport, entertainment and culture.

"Milan are its perfect ambassador and RedBird the right owner to bring Milan back to its glory days. In my experience with SpringHill, Gerry is an incredible partner. He says I helped him expand his vision, but he is too modest. I think we can build a lot on this partnership, Maverick and I are excited by the number of new opportunities we can explore with him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James founded the company SpringHill with friend Maverick Carter, which is now owned by Cardinale. He is also an investor in Main Street Advisors, who own a stake in Milan. They are not the only side that James are involved with, as he also acquired a two per cent stake in Premier League giants Liverpool back in 2011.

WHAT NEXT? Milan, who are being heavily linked with United States international Yunus Musah, have spent much of their summer in America taking in a series of friendly dates and will be hoping to hit the ground running when the 2023-24 campaign gets underway on August 21.