Nassoh rescues NAC Breda in Sittard with a thunderous injury-time strike

NAC Breda snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Fortuna Sittard on Sunday. The seventeenth-placed visitors appeared headed for defeat in South Limburg, but Mohamed Nassoh thundered in a late long-range equaliser to secure a point. NAC remain two points above the relegation zone.

Both sides cancelled each other out in the opening exchanges, though Fortuna gradually gained the upper hand as the first half wore on. Kristoffer Peterson and Lance Duijvestijn were particularly influential for the hosts. NAC suffered a blow when Lewis Holtby hobbled off injured after 37 minutes; Nassoh stepped in to steady the midfield.

The sides went into the break goalless, but ten minutes after the restart Neraysho Kasanwirjo delivered from the right and Peterson finished from the left side of the box. A harsh blow for NAC, who desperately need points to avoid immediate relegation.

The goal clearly inspired Fortuna, and Danny Buijs’s side pressed for a second. Mohamed Ihattaren and Paul Gladon were introduced to help secure that objective.

Ihattaren looked eager to impress, delivering dangerous curling corners but struggling with his passing accuracy. As time ticked away, NAC introduced Moussa Soumano and Pepijn Reulen in a last-gasp search for an equaliser.

Yet in the first minute of added time, Nassoh unleashed a thunderous strike from distance that flew into the left corner, sparking wild celebrations among players and supporters.

NAC gets another chance next week, this time at home against Ajax. Further tests against FC Utrecht, sc Heerenveen and AZ then await. That makes it a stiff challenge for the struggling side to secure top-flight survival.