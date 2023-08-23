Nashville star Dax McCarty was the lucky one to get Lionel Messi's Inter Miami shirt after "swift kick to the groin" from the "GOAT" in Leagues Cup.

Messi scored the opener against Nashville

Inter Miami won 10-9 on penalties

McCarty got Messi's shirt after the match

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite losing out in the Leagues Cup final to Inter Miami, McCarty believes that the defeat was not "a total loss" as he left the stadium with Messi's jersey in his bag. The Argentine superstar was in his elements as he opened the scoring in the final with a stunner and was brilliant in his movements throughout the match. Generally, after the final whistle there is a fight for his jersey among opposition players and this time it was the 36-year-old veteran midfielder who got lucky!

McCarty posted a picture with Messi's jersey and wrote: "The night wasn’t a total loss."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nonetheless, the defeat to Inter Miami in the final did "hurt" McCarty as he felt it was a "swift kick to the groin" from the GOAT.

"The result is obviously a swift kick to the groin, but I couldn’t be prouder of our team and our city. Our response after the 🐐 does 🐐 things was awesome. So much character in this group. It hurts but we will be better for it. Plenty of good nights and memories to come ✊🏻," he wrote on X.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be back in action on Wednesday evening in the semi-final of the U.S. Open Cup against Cincinnati. Whereas, McCarty will take the pitch on Saturday in a MLS encounter against Atlanta United.