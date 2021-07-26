Napoli and Lazio target £15m-rated Liverpool star Shaqiri

The Switzerland international is looking to leave Anfield in search of regular football this summer, with developments expected this week

Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to depart Liverpool this summer, with Napoli and Lazio among the clubs keen to sign the Switzerland star.

The Serie A duo, Goal understands, have been in touch with the 29-year-old’s representatives following his impressive displays at Euro 2020, and both are keen to do a deal before the end of the summer transfer window.

However, they are likely to face competition from Spain, where Sevilla and Villarreal are among the clubs keen.

Why is Shaqiri leaving Liverpool?

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke in a £13million ($18m) deal in 2018, and has made 63 appearances for the Reds.

He was part of the squad which won the Champions League in 2019 and then followed that up with the Premier League title a year later, but has seen his progress at Anfield hampered by a series of injuries.

He managed just three starts in the 2019-20 season and only seven last term, and is eager to move on in search of regular football.

Liverpool had expected to sell last summer, but saw interest from Germany and Italy fail to develop into concrete offers. Anfield sources, however, anticipate that there is a deal to be done at the right price this time around. Shaqiri still has two years left on his contract at Anfield.

Sevilla and Villarreal have enquired about potential loan deals, but been informed that Liverpool would be looking for a sale, while Napoli and Lazio have contacted Shaqiri’s representatives. The player, it is understood, would welcome a move to Italy.

Shaqiri is due to meet up with Liverpool's squad at their pre-season camp in Austria later this week.

What kind of fee would Liverpool want?

The Reds have already raised more than £30m ($41m) in sales this summer, offloading Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kamil Grabara and Liam Millar, and they would be looking to recoup around £15m ($21m) for Shaqiri, given his pedigree.

Reds fans will hope that money is reinvested into the first-team, with a midfielder and a forward required if Jurgen Klopp is to freshen up his squad.

Liverpool are also keen to tie down a number of star players to new contracts, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Fabinho all in line for fresh deals.

Article continues below

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are also into the final two years of their contracts, as is captain Jordan Henderson, with who initial discussions have proven fruitless so far.

Liverpool are aware of the need to bring in younger players in order to ensure the team continues to evolve while remaining competitive, but as yet have only brought in one senior signing this summer, the 22-year-old central defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Further reading