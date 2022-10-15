Nantes vs Brest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Nantes welcome Brest to face them at Stade de la Beaujoire. It has been a dismal year for both teams so far - and they will now meet in a basement clash, occupying the bottom two spots in the top flight.

A win for either cannot be understated for its importance - it could be the springboard to leap off the canvas and move them on from the thick of a relegation battle.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Nantes vs Brest date & kick-off time

Game: Nantes vs Brest Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Nantes vs Brest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In India, they can stream the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS CONNECT fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Nantes squad & team news

What has happened to Nantes? They were Coupe de France winners only a few months ago. Now, they are in a race to avoid being the bottom feeder for the rest of Ligue 1.

There is a long way to go in this season, and they clearly have the talent to win - but they have to start picking up results and fast if they want to avoid a protracted dogfight.

Position Players Goalkeepers Lafont, Descamps, Petric Defenders Girotto, Castelletto, Pallois, Voisine, Appiah, Fabio, Corchia Midfielders Chirivella, Doucet, Moutoussamy, Achi, Blas, Manvelyan, Yepie, Yepie Forwards Coco, Bamba, Mohamed, Ganago, Guessand, Ndilu, Affamah

Brest squad and team news

If it has been rough for their hosts, it's been just as bad for Brest, who have struggled to showcase their stuff with much in the way of positive impression.

Their form is marginally superior - two points from their last five games instead of one - but there is no escaping their perilous situation right now.