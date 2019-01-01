Nantes complain to FIFA as Cardiff miss first Sala payment

have made a complaint to FIFA after failed to pay the first instalment of Emiliano Sala's £15 million transfer fee.

The side were supposed to make the first payment on Tuesday but did not meet the deadline.

A Fifa statement confirmed that the French club had made a complaint.

"We can confirm that we have received yesterday evening a claim from FC Nantes against Cardiff City in connection with the transfer of Emiliano Sala," the statement read.

“We are looking into the matter and consequently we have no further comments at this stage."

