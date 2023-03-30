Mykhalio Mudryk welcomes pressure of being an £89m ‘loser’ at Chelsea & is quizzed on his best position

Mykhailo Muydryk claims to be embracing the pressure of being an £89 million ($110m) “loser” at Chelsea and intends to win over his many doubters.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukraine international forward became another big-money signing for Premier League heavyweights Chelsea during the January transfer window. The 22-year-old has endured a baptism of fire in English football, registering just one assist and no goals through seven appearances, leading some to suggest that he should already be written off as an expensive flop. Mudryk is, however, determined to silence his detractors and retains full belief in his ability to become a success story at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mudryk has told Sky Sports when asked if he has found his start to life at Chelsea a little tough: “I can say yes, it's a lot of pressure, but it's not for the first time. I like this pressure because one day that guy who said I’m a loser, one day he will say I’m a winner. Time will tell.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk was acquired by Chelsea to fill a role on the flanks, but admits that his versatility could be put to use by operating down the middle for a side that is still lacking a prolific central striker. Mudryk added on operating as a No.9: “It's a good position. It's easier when the ball comes to you by floor but it's heavier when you receive the ball in the air. But it depends what kind of game we got here, for some games maybe it's better for me to play nine, for some games it will be better for me, and for the team, to play on the side.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea, who continue to sit 10th in the Premier League table despite splashing out around £600m ($740m) on fresh faces this season, will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Aston Villa.