'My will is to stay' - Alisson Becker opens up on Liverpool contract future and desire for new deal

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Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has broken his silence regarding his long-term future at Anfield, expressing a clear desire to extend his stay on Merseyside. The Brazilian international, whose current deal is approaching its conclusion, remains a pivotal figure for the Reds as they navigate a new era under the current coaching staff.

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Alisson confirms desire for Anfield extension

Speaking about his current mindset regarding a potential contract renewal, in quotes reported by BBC Sport, Alisson was incredibly transparent about where he sees himself playing in the coming years. 'Yes [I want to stay], in my mind. I'm focused on playing every game but in my mind I'm happy to stay,' said Alisson. The 34-year-old goalkeeper, who made a £66.8m switch from Roma in 2018 and has since amassed 347 appearances for the Reds, remains a fundamental figure at Anfield.

The Brazilian further elaborated on the factors that will influence his final decision, though his personal preference is already set in stone. 'That depends on a lot of aspects and different situations. But my will is to stay - I'm happy here and my family is happy here,' he explained. 'I'm still hungry for titles and delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can, so that's my thinking.'

Contract negotiations and managerial backing

When asked directly if he had engaged in formal talks over a new contract, the keeper clarified the current status of the situation. 'No, but my agent is talking with the club,' he revealed. The Brazilian has established a legendary status at Anfield, having won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup during his time with the club.

The goalkeeper's desire to stay aligns perfectly with the public stance taken by the Liverpool coaching staff. Last week, head coach Andoni Iraola addressed the uncertainty surrounding the veteran, admitting he was unsure if this would be the final chapter for the Brazilian but expressing a strong wish for him to remain part of the project. Iraola noted that he hoped the goalkeeper could 'continue for more time,' recognizing the immense value Alisson brings not just in terms of shot-stopping, but also in his leadership within the dressing room.

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Building consistency for a title charge

Following a difficult week that saw Liverpool suffer setbacks against Arsenal and Fenerbahce, Alisson produced a series of crucial saves to help secure a vital victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday. However, for Alisson, individual brilliance is not enough; he believes the squad must find a higher level of collective stability if they are to return to the summit of English and European football. 'Our reality is that we're not doing as well as we can. It doesn't mean that we are not doing well - we are doing well in so many games - but the consistency is not there yet,' he admitted.

The Brazilian is optimistic about the future of the project at Anfield, citing the quality of the personnel currently at the club as a reason for confidence. 'We have a top manager, top players. We are capable of great things but as a team we need to get to a point where we feel: 'We are OK now. We have the confidence. We have everything that's needed to win.' We are building that. I hope we get there really quick but it takes time. We have to be patient but as players, in our mind, we don't have time to waste,' he concluded.

Alisson numbers and Liverpool table standings

Alisson has made 14 appearances across all competitions this season, conceding 20 goals and keeping four clean sheets. Meanwhile, Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League table on 18 points, trailing leaders Arsenal by nine points.