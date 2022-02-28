Bayern starlet Musiala 'doesn't play enough for his qualities', admits Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann has admitted Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala "doesn't play enough for his qualities".

Musiala joined Bayern's ranks in 2019 and quickly graduated to the senior squad, becoming the youngest player to feature in the Bundesliga for the club in the process.

The midfielder has helped the German giants win five trophies, but hasn't played as much as he would have liked so far this season with Nagelsmann conceding strong competition for places is limiting his contribution.

What has been said?

Musiala has only started eight Bundesliga games in 2021-22, including Bayern's 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The 19-year-old played 82 minutes at Deutsche Bank Park and impressed with his creativity, earning special praise from his manager.

"He's a very good player who actually doesn't play enough for his qualities due to the competitive situation we have," Nagelsmann said post-match.

"I was very satisfied, I would have given him a goal. He was sure of the ball and, above all, very hard-working. He's hard to get hold of, he twists out of situations like a snake and always gets his feet on the ball."

Musiala's Bayern record

Musiala has appeared in 66 games for Bayern to date, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists.

The Germany international has already picked up Bundesliga, DFL Super-Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup winners' medals.

Musiala will hope to retain a place in Nagelsmann's line-up when Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on March 5, where they will be aiming to extend their eight-point lead at the top of the table.

