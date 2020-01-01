Muller equals De Bruyne's Bundesliga assist record as Sancho closes in on landmark

The Bayern Munich star matched the former Wolfsburg midfielder's mark with seven matches still to play

Thomas Muller has equalled Kevin De Bruyne's record with an assist on Saturday against .

The star assisted Leon Goretzka's opener, which came in the 17th minute of the club's second Bundesliga match following the league's return from the suspension caused by the coronavirus.

Muller broke through on the left side before firing a cross into the centre of the box, where a trailing Goretzka was able to fire first-time to give the Bundesliga leaders the early advantage.

The assist was Muller's 17th of the season, putting the German level with De Bruyne for the best-ever Bundesliga mark.

In addition to the 17 assists, Muller has fired six goals this season as he's featured in a deeper role for the defending Bundesliga champions.

De Bruyne's record-breaking season came in 2014-15 during the midfielder's time with when he also fired 10 league goals as well as six others outside of Bundesliga play.

As a result, De Bruyne was recognised as the Bundesliga's Player of the Year that season, despite Wolfsburg finishing second in the league behind Bayern Munich.

That campaign ended up being his last before heading to , where he's continued to establish himself as one of the game's premier passers of the ball.

He made his £58 million ($71m) move to the Premier League in August 2015, and he's gone on to provide 61 assists since, including 16 this season, while helping guide City to two Premier League titles.

However, De Bruyne's assist mark is now under real threat, with Muller's record-tying assist coming with seven matches remaining in the Bundesliga campaign.

Muller isn't the only player within striking distance of setting a new league best, with 's Jadon Sancho also closing in.

The winger was able to find Achraf Hakimi late in Dortmund's 2-0 win over , notching his 16th assist of the campaign.

With that assist, Sancho officially took over Dortmund's record, surpassing Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 15-assist haul back in 2015-16.

Bayern are set to face off with Dortmund on Tuesday with the two sides sitting in the top two spots in the league.