Moyes claims Man Utd sacking 'could have been done better' and reveals he found out via phone calls from the media

David Moyes has expressed his displeasure at the way in which he was sacked by Manchester United in 2014.

Moyes discusses Man Utd sacking

Claims he found out news through media

Dismissed 10 months into six-year contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Current West Ham manager and former United boss Moyes has discussed the events leading up to his departure from the Red Devils in April 2014, explaining how he wasn't happy with the way in which United dismissed him following a run of form that left them unable to qualify for any form of European football.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Moyes explained: "I always think you have to give bad news well. Because you are the boss and you run a really big business like Manchester United did and I think if you've got any class or any style, it's good when you get offer of the job, but I think when you are having to get bad news out, I think even bad news has to be done in a good way as well and I felt the way that I was told at the time at Manchester United wasn't done as well as it should have been done.

"There was ways it could have been done better and it could be made a lot easier than it was."

When quizzed on how he found out the news, he responded: "Media. Media phoning me. I lost a game in Everton and that's when the media was saying 'I know you are losing your job'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moyes had the unenviable task of replacing Sir Alex Ferguson immediately after his 2013 retirement, following up a mammoth 26-year spell in charge of United that saw him win 13 Premier League titles. He struggled immensely, though, and after a 2-0 defeat to Everton in April 2014 confirmed United would not be able to qualify for any kind of European football, he was sacked with the club sitting seventh in the league.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOYES? While he has since rebuilt his stock, Moyes is currently struggling again with West Ham, mere months after guiding them to a Europa League semi-final. The Irons sit 18th in the Premier League table, dropping into the relegation zone following a defeat to Wolves.