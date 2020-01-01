Mourinho: Tottenham will win trophies before I leave

The London outfit have gone 12 years without getting their hands on any silverware but the coach is confident of ending that dry spell

Jose Mourinho expects to turn into trophy winners before his contract with the club is up.

The Portuguese joined the Premier League side in November on a three-year contract, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the helm after a difficult start to the season.

Last year’s runners-up have not collected silverware since the 2008 , and this campaign will end without any, too.

But Mourinho says it could take some time for the London team to end their trophy drought, but pointed to Jurgen Klopp’s as evidence that patience and smart signings pay off.

"How long did it take for Jurgen and Liverpool?" he said to reporters. "Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on and so on and so on.

"I'm focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that."

He added: "I work for the club. I'm not thinking about myself. I keep saying that my ambition is the same, my DNA is the same, but probably I am in the stage where I look less to myself and my records and I look more to the club.

"I am optimistic because I start working from day one. Because I believe we are going to make some changes in our squad, and for that we don't need a huge investment like the club made in the past summer.

"I cannot believe that the season is going to be so full of negative episodes like we've had since practically day one.

“There are many reasons to believe that it is going to be different."

Spurs have spent a lot of money over the last year to bring record signing Tanguy Ndombele as well as Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn to the club and the coach feels it is unfair to say they are reluctant to invest in the squad.

"The only thing that I feel is quite an injustice is to forget that the best stadium in the world is there, the best training ground in the world is here, and around £100 million investment in the summer," he said.

"That was probably one of the biggest investments by a Premier League club [that] is considered quite not committed with evolution or not committed with an investment - £100m.

"Then you can discuss good, bad, successful, not successful. You can discuss all these things.

"But nobody can discuss that around £100m was on the table in the last summer which I think is proof, open proof, that the club wanted to invest."