Mourinho distances Spurs from Ings transfer & explains Alli’s absence during PSG talk

The Tottenham boss has suggested that he has no need for another striker and claims a midfielder being linked with a move has been nursing a knock

Jose Mourinho has distanced from an approach for striker Danny Ings and explained Dele Alli’s recent absence from his plans as speculation regarding a move to for the midfielder rumbles on.

Spurs are yet to dip into the winter recruitment market, but that has not stopped plenty of rumours from circulating.

The most prominent of those has seen Saints frontman Ings linked with a switch to north London.

The 28-year-old has been a prolific presence at St Mary’s, netting 40 goals through 81 appearances, and is considered to be a good fit for Mourinho as Harry Kane drops into a playmaking number 10 post.

Southampton are aware that they are leaving themselves open to offers for a player who is only tied to a contract through to the summer of 2022.

Mourinho, though, is giving little away when it comes to his recruitment plans and has suggested that in Kane, Carlos Vinicius and Heung-min Son he already has enough firepower on his books.

The Portuguese told reporters when quizzed on the Ings talk: “Let’s go bit by bit. Two strikers, we are not a team that needs a third striker because the third striker is Sonny.

“Of course we have the best. We are happy with Carlos. Carlos is not our player, he’s a player, but he’s a player we’re looking to develop.

“Ings of course I refuse totally to say any word about him because he’s a Southampton player.”

While looking to steer around reports of possible incomings at Spurs, Mourinho has taken a similar approach when it comes to outgoings.

international Alli, who has been struggling for regular game time this season, is seeing a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino mooted at PSG.

He did not figure in Mourinho’s squad for a 3-1 win over last time, in what was considered to be another nod towards an imminent move, but that absence has been put down to injury.

“Dele Alli has not been training in recent days with small problem in the tendon, and Serge Aurier, not really well. We still have three days before the match though,” Mourinho, who is readying his troops for an fourth-round clash with Wycombe on Monday, added.

“The reason he [Dele] was not selected for Sheffield is everything in relation to the injury. It’s an injury that doesn’t allow him to train properly. It’s not one that will keep him out for a long time. Just a small thing.”

Sticking with the fitness theme, Mourinho said of Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has been nursing a hamstring complaint: “The injury, no doubts, is still Giovani Lo Celso who will be a couple more weeks. We have two or three players who have small injuries.”