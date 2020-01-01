Mourinho snaps back at Solskjaer after goalpost jab

The Spurs coach couldn't help but have another penalty-related dig at the Red Devils boss

manager Jose Mourinho has responded to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's goalpost jab by joking that the coach would like a 22-yard penalty box.

After Mourinho had to request goals of the right dimension before a mid-week clash, Solskjaer referred to his counterpart's situation on Saturday after the Red Devils saw Brighton repeatedly hit the post in a dramatic 3-2 defeat.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer told BT Sport: "You have to be happy Jose is not here to measure the goalposts!"

Mourinho wasn't so fortunate in the Premier League on Sunday with his Spurs side forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Newcastle after Callum Wilson converted an injury-time penalty following VAR intervention for handball.

While the Tottenham manager refused to discuss that controversial incident after the match, he was quick to return serve at Solskjaer, as he poked fun at the Red Devils' reliance on penalties.

Asked if he measured the goalposts before the game, Mourinho told Sky Sports: "No, because I know the goalposts are fine. I think Ole yesterday was so happy and surprised with what happened to his team that he had a joke.

"But I understand for him the dimensions of the goalposts are not important. For him, what is important, is the dimensions of the 18-yard box.

"He would never accept to play with a 17-yard box, I think he would prefer a 22-yard box! For him it would be better."

Since the start of last season, Manchester United’s Premier League games have produced 20 penalties, the most of any team in that time, with the Red Devils awarded 15 of those.

Mourinho is no stranger to taking a swipe at his former club's good fortune from the spot, noting in July that Bruno Fernandes quickly proved his penalty-taking ability at Old Trafford because his side had been awarded so many.

"Bruno came in, was fit, played very well, improved the United team and also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score," Mourinho told Record.

Tottenham incidentally face Manchester United in their next Premier League match on October 4 but must first contend with a clash and Europa League play-off.