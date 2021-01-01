Mourinho: Premier League top four race will go down 'to the last minute'

The Tottenham manager says the intense competition for a European spot is likely to lead to a nervy final day in England's top-flight

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the race for the top four places in the Premier League will go down to the “last minute” of the season.

Spurs are among a clutch of clubs competing for a place in Europe next campaign, with just eight points separating Leicester in third from Everton in eighth.

Mourinho’s side travel to Goodison Park on Friday, but win or lose the Portuguese says nothing will be decided until the final day.

What did Mourinho say?

Speaking to Sky Sports about the race for Europe, Mourinho said: “We are in a position in the table surrounded by quality teams. Teams that have similar ambitions to us, some with more potential than us, some with less potential than us.

“There is a group of clubs involved in the same kind of objectives and probably it is going to be like it was last season for some of us, where things were not decided until the last minute.”

The bigger picture

Failure to make the top four could have far-reaching repercussions for Tottenham. As well as missing out on the huge financial rewards the Champions League brings, it could well push striker Harry Kane towards the exit.

The England captain has yet to win a major trophy during his career and is rumoured to be ready to push for a move if Spurs fail to finish in the top four, even if they beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final later this month.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will fight hard to keep Kane in north London and with three years remaining on his contract will be in a strong bargaining position with potential buyers, although they would rather avoid such a scenario by ending the season strongly and securing a top-four place.

Victory at Everton would lift Tottenham above Liverpool into sixth and within three points of fourth-placed West Ham, though they could sink back down again if results go against them over the weekend.

