'Has Mourinho lost his mojo?' - Tottenham boss seems to be lacking self-belief, says Hoddle

A Spurs legend has questioned whether the Portuguese tactician is capable of turning the club's fortunes around after a disastrous run

Jose Mourinho appears to have lost his "mojo" and "self-belief", according to Glenn Hoddle, who believes the boss is struggling to come up with a plan to get the best out of his players.

Spurs extended their winless run to six matches in all competitions after being dumped out of the by on Tuesday night.

Mourinho's men arrived at Red Bull Arena trailing 1-0 from the first leg, and their task was made all the more difficult when Marcel Sabitzer's low shot from just outside the box found its way past Hugo Lloris 10 minutes into the contest.

More teams

Sabitzer helped himself to a second 10 minutes later, tapping home from close range after meeting a pinpoint cross from loanee Angelino.

Tottenham showed little sign of staging the kind of comeback which saw them reach the Champions League final at 's expense last season, with Dele Alli cutting an isolated figure in a central striker role.

Emil Forsberg stabbed home a late third for Leipzig to compound Spurs' misery, with Mourinho admitting post-match that the German outfit were deserving of their 4-0 aggregate victory.

Spurs no longer have any silverware to play for this season, and currently sit seven points behind in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.

Mourinho has enjoyed a stellar career in management over the last 20 years, with hugely successful spells taken in at Chelsea, and , but he showed signs of waning at before taking the top job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in November.

"As a Spurs man, I just wondered, in my heart, has he lost his mojo? Has he lost his self-belief? Only he would know that," ex-Tottenham boss Hoddle told BT Sport of Mourinho's current plight after the Leipzig defeat.

"I am hoping he hasn't for Tottenham's sake, I really do.

"In a way, I think he does need to rebuild. Not in terms of just getting players, but he needs to rebuild that team in the way that he is going to put them out there or get them in a shape where he knows exactly what they are doing, every player, whoever comes from the bench."

Hoddle added on Mourinho's ineffective tactical approach and inability to keep up with the ever-changing modern football landscape: “I don’t know if it’s [the game] moved on and he hasn’t.

“Let’s be fair I don’t think the squad was as good as he thought it was going to be at Tottenham. He’s had his key players taken away from him so actually he’s got to do better with the players that he’s got.

“That is his problem at this moment in time. He hasn’t sort of pushed himself to the limits tactically to come up with something where he’s going to get the best out of this squad at this moment in time.

Article continues below

“That might come later down the line but he might need another transfer window to get some more players in that he wants. Whether the game’s moved on I’m not sure.

“I’ll tell you what I do worry as a Spurs man, I do wonder whether he’s got self-doubts now which he’s never had in his career.

“That is a big problem. if he has and that will only unfold in the coming six, seven, eight months.”