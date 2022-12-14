Morocco World Cup hero Amrabat insists his nation 'aren't afraid of France and Mbappe' & addresses transfer talk

Sofyan Amrabat has looked ahead to his team's World Cup semi-final against the defending champions and spoken about his future.

Morocco to face France

Amrabat not afraid of Mbappe

Responds to transfer rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco midfielder has played a key role in his team's surprise run to the semi-finals of World Cup 2022 but now faces another tough test against the defending champions. Amrabat has shared his thoughts about the prospect of taking on France and insists his team do not fear Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Within the team we are very confident in our possibilities. We respect France a lot and it will be a good semi-final match. We hope to get a good result," he told Marca. "He [Mbappe] is a great player, but there is no fear. France also has other very good footballers, but we are not afraid of anyone. Respect yes. Mbappé is one of the best players in the world, but he doesn't scare us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat's performances have drawn speculation clubs such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could be interested in his services. The midfielder made it clear he's happy at Fiorentina but does admire Diego Simeone's team.

"It is a great honor to be associated with these kinds of clubs. Right now I'm playing for Fiorentina. I have a lot of respect for my club, it's a great team," he added. "I have a great coach at Fiorentina. I don't like to talk about others. But yes, what Simeone does, what he has achieved... he has coached Atlético Madrid for many years. I like his style of play. He has won a lot and I have a lot of respect for him. The players on his team are physically strong and aggressive. I like to play that way."

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? The Atlas Lions will secure a place in Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina if they can beat France on Wednesday.