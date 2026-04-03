Morocco shines with another title and World Cup qualification

The Moroccan national team retained the African Wheelchair Basketball Championship title after defeating South Africa.

The Atlas Lions won the final against South Africa 59-42 to retain the title they won in the 2017 edition.

The Moroccan team had reached the final of the tournament, held in Angola, after a 55-47 victory over Senegal.

Abdelhak El Haddawi, assistant coach of the Moroccan team, said that the Atlas Lions had secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, to be held in Ottawa.

El Haddawi added in comments to the Moroccan News Agency: “I thank the players for their fighting spirit, discipline and commitment throughout the tournament.”

The Moroccan national team had defeated Egypt, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on their way to the continental title.

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