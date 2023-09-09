Moroccan FA postpone Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia after earthquake leaves at least 820 dead

Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia has been postponed following a devastating earthquake in the country.

More than 800 people have been confirmed dead at the time of writing following the 6.8 magnitude quake near Marrakech late on Friday night, with hundreds more injured.

Consequently, the AFCON qualifier between Morocco and Liberia that was due to take place later on Saturday in Agadir has been postponed.

The decision was confirmed via a statement released on the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's official website, which reads: "Following the earthquake that affected some regions in Morocco, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation announces the postponement of the match that was to take place on Saturday evening, September 9, 2023, between the national team and its Liberian counterpart, in the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 African Cup of Nations - Côte d’Ivoire; Until a later time, in agreement with the Confederation of African Football.

"After this great injury, the national football family extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured."

Tributes have been flooding in as the death toll continues to rise, including that of Moroccan stars Sofyan Amrabat and Hakim Ziyech. At the time of writing, 820 people are confirmed to have died and that number is expected to increase in the coming hours and days.