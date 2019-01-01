Monaco land Gelson Martins on loan from Atletico Madrid

Monaco have completed the loan signing of Gelson Martins from Atletico Madrid.

The Ligue 1 side confirmed on Sunday that the Portugal international will join the club until the end of the season.

"I am very happy to arrive at AS Monaco," Martins told the club's official website. "I cannot wait to get back to the field with my new team-mates and do my best to help the team."

