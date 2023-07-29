Let me go! Moises Caicedo to attempt to negotiate down Brighton's £100m asking price as he seeks Chelsea move

Moises Caicedo will attempt to negotiate down Brighton's £100 million ($128.5m) asking price as he seeks a move to Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuadorian is reportedly frustrated at Brighton's high valuation of him, and wants the Seagulls to reduce their demands in order to push through a transfer to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks, The Times reports. Brighton value the midfielder at £100m ($128m) and have already rejected two bids from the London outfit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton are in no hurry to sell Caicedo, with the player's contract not expiring until the summer of 2027 after he signed a new deal earlier this year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brighton bought the 21-year-old from Belgian side Beerschot for just £4.5m ($5m) in 2021, meaning that when the club do decide to cash in on him, they are in for a major windfall.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? How or when the stalemate will be broken between Caicedo, Brighton and Chelsea remains to be seen. It wouldn't be a surprise if he started next season in a Brighton shirt.