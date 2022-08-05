MLS club Seattle Sounders admit they 'would have loved' to sign Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan forward returned to Nacional this summer after 16 years in Europe, but was subject to interest from the United States

Seattle Sounders manager Brian Schmetzer has confirmed that the rumours surrounding Luis Suarez's transfer to the American club were true and that the club would have been glad to sign the Uruguayan international.

Suarez left Atletico Madrid this summer and signed for his boyhood club Nacional. He returned to the club after 16 years.

However there were plenty of other teams around the world who wanted to bring in the former Liverpool and Barcelona star - including Sounders.

What did Schmetzer say about Suarez?

Speaking to The Athletic, Schmetzer suggested his club would have welcomed Suarez with open arms.

He said, "Oh yeah. Those were rumours that were floating around that were true. Yeah. I mean, we would have loved to have Luis [Suarez].”

Why did Suarez choose Nacional over MLS clubs?

There had been talks of Suarez heading to the United States earlier this summer, and the player himself said he had several offers from MLS clubs.

However, he always indicated that the most important thing was to get ready for Qatar. MLS clubs that don't make the play-offs end their seasons in early October, which he said would be "not useful" for him ahead of the tournament.

How did Suarez fare on his debut for Nacional?

Suarez's debut with Nacional did not end on a bright note as his team lost 1-0 at home to Brazil's Atletico Goianiense in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. Luiz Fernando scored the only goal of the match which proved to be the difference-maker.

Getty

The former Barcelona forward joined the action in the second half and looked lively in the attacking third. In the dying minutes of the match he set up Juan Ignacio Ramirez for a finish but the ball struck the post.

The second leg will be played next Tuesday in Goiania and the Uruguayan might get to start in that match.