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Major League Soccer (MLS) is finalising another major overhaul of its post-season format, with the wild card round and best-of-three first round set to be scrapped from the 2027-28 campaign. The revamped 16-team structure aims to boost regular-season intensity after the current format proved ineffective at sustaining momentum and rewarding the league's top performers.

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MLS set for major play-off overhaul

MLS is finalising another major overhaul of its post-season structure, even as the 2026 MLS Cup play-offs get under way. Beginning with the 2027-28 season, the league will eliminate its short-lived wild card round and scrap the best-of-three first-round format, according to reports from The Guardian.

The changes will condense the play-off field to 16 teams. Under the new model, the opening two rounds will be played as two-legged, home-and-away ties, while the semi-finals and final will revert to single-elimination matches hosted by the higher seed.

Why the league is scrapping best-of-three

Introduced in 2023, the best-of-three opening round has proved ineffective at sustaining drama or rewarding regular-season excellence. Over the past three campaigns, a staggering 35 days elapsed between the end of the regular season and the second round due to the November international break.

While the 2026 World Cup break allowed MLS to push the start of this year's play-offs past the international window, the gap from Decision Day to the quarter-finals still stretched to 28 days. The league had also weighed an Australian rules football-inspired double-elimination model before settling on its latest plan.

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Although an MLS spokesperson did not immediately comment on the latest reports, the league confirmed its review back in August. "Major League Soccer is continuing to evaluate potential adjustments to its postseason format as part of a broader review of the league’s shift to a new competition calendar, beginning with the 2027-28 season," a spokesperson said at the time.

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A bid to restore regular-season intensity

A primary driver behind the constant adjustments is the desire to raise the stakes of the regular season. Currently, 60 per cent of clubs qualify for the play-offs, creating an overly forgiving race.

That leniency was highlighted this year when Real Salt Lake reached the first round despite winning just once in 16 matches after the World Cup. They edged out Minnesota United on Decision Day, even though Minnesota had endured a run of one victory in 18 games.

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The 2027-28 model will become the sixth different play-off format MLS has used since its 1996 launch. The league briefly abandoned multi-legged ties in 2019 before reintroducing extended series following its broadcast partnership with Apple, partly to guarantee lower-ranked qualifiers at least one match of post-season revenue.

What's next for MLS play-offs?

For now, clubs must navigate the 2026 MLS Cup play-offs under the existing system before the overhaul arrives alongside the league's new competition calendar in 2027-28.

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Some finer details of the revamped format still require clarification. It remains unknown how hosting order for the two-legged ties will be assigned, although the last MLS format to use home-and-away series gave the higher seed home advantage for the decisive second leg.