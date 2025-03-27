MLS, Footballco expand content partnership for 2025 season, aim to 'engage fans and elevate coverage'

As part of expanded relationship, GOAL will provide comprehensive coverage of the league, access MLS highlights

Major League Soccer and Footballco, a global leader in soccer media, announced an expanded partnership to make Footballco a content partner for the 2025 season. The collaboration aims to "strengthen a shared commitment to further engage fans and elevate coverage of the league and its players."

Building on the success of its flagship brand, GOAL, in the U.S., Footballco will ramp up its investment in MLS coverage, continuing to deliver digital content highlighting the league’s biggest moments, rising stars, fanbases and rivalries.

As part of this expanded relationship, GOAL will provide comprehensive coverage of MLS. The agreement grants Footballco access to MLS highlights. The collaboration will also amplify coverage of MLS events, including the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, Leagues Cup 2025, and the 2025 MLS Cup.

This new phase of the partnership will leverage Footballco's 650M global monthly audience. In 2024, GOAL published more than 1,500 MLS-related stories and content elements across its platforms, generating more than 150 million social video views,

“We are excited to grow our relationship and content plans with Footballco,” said Seth Bacon, MLS executive vice president of media. “These kinds of collaborations help elevate our league’s presence by reaching wide audiences, improve fan engagement, and deepen our storytelling to ensure the league’s long-term growth and relevance.”

Said Jason Wagenheim, Footballco CEO, North America: "At Footballco, we believe MLS is one of the most exciting storytelling opportunities in global soccer. Our expanded investment in covering the league will continue to fuel the passion for MLS super fans while also attracting new domestic and global audiences. We’re proud to help elevate MLS across every platform where soccer culture thrives.”

With its content partnerships, MLS aims to "broaden the league’s global footprint and create a deeper connection with fans through innovative digital experiences and compelling narratives that celebrate the game of soccer."