This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
GFX 2025 MLS All-Star Game mixGetty/GOAL composite
Watch live on Apple TV
Anselm Noronha

MLS All-Star Game 2025: Roster, date, opponents, how to watch, where to buy tickets & everything you need to know

MLS All-Stars
Liga MX All-Stars

Planning to head to the MLS All-Star Game 2025 or thinking of watch it live at a screen nearest to you?

The All-Star Game (ASG) pits MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars, continuing the rivalry that began in 2021.

This is the fourth inter-league edition, with MLS winning two of the first three and Liga MX taking the bragging rights in 2024 with a 4–1 win.

The best players from the two North American leagues will compete head-to-head in a winner-takes-all contest. Additionally, the Skills Challenge will uniquely test the top footballers from each team in a series of drills designed to highlight their attributes.

When is the MLS All-Star Game 2025?

Date:July 23, 2025
Venue:Q2 Stadium, Austin
Kick-off:6 pm PT / 9 pm ET

The All‑Star Game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas—marking the first professional MLS All‑Star Game ever hosted in Austin. It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

Article continues below

After Monday's MLS NEXT All‑Star Game, the MLS All‑Star Skills Challenge featuring MLS vs Liga MX stars will take place at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Will Lionel Messi play in MLS All-Star Game 2025?

Next Match

New York Red Bulls v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

Argentine star Lionel Messi was named as one of the 26 players who are a part of the 2025 MLS All-Star Team. Despite being expected to play the game due to repercussions of facing suspension, Inter Miami stars Messi and Jordi Alba were not present for Monday's training session.

According to MLS rules, players selected for the All-Star team who do not participate without a valid reason, such as an injury, will be suspended from one regular-season league match. This has happened before, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic faced a similar suspension for missing the 2018 MLS All-Star Game.

MLS All-Stars Roster

The MLS All-Star Roster consists of 12 players selected by a fan vote, 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estevez of Austin FC, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The fan-selected Messi is expected to lead the team. Patrick Agyemang and Brandon Vazquez will not compete due to a transfer and an injury, respectively. Injured David Da Costa was replaced by Kai Wagner.

PositionPlayer nameClubCriterion
GoalkeeperDayne St. ClairMinnesota United FCVoted in
GoalkeeperBrad StuverAustin FCCoach's selection
GoalkeeperYohei TakaokaVancouver Whitecaps FCCoach's selection
DefenderJordi AlbaInter Miami CFVoted in
DefenderMax ArfstenColumbus CrewCoach's selection
DefenderTristan BlackmonVancouver Whitecaps FCVoted in
DefenderMichael BoxallMinnesota United FCVoted in
DefenderAlex FreemanOrlando CityVoted in
DefenderJakob GlesnesPhiladelphia UnionCoach’s selection
DefenderAndy NajarNashville SCCoach’s selection
DefenderMiles RobinsonFC CincinnatiCoach’s selection
DefenderKai WagnerPhiladelphia UnionCoach’s selection
MidfielderSebastian BerhalterVancouver Whitecaps FCVoted in
MidfielderCristian EspinozaSan Jose EarthquakesCoach’s selection
MidfielderEvanderFC CincinnatiVoted in
MidfielderCarles GilNew England RevolutionCoach's selection
MidfielderDiego LunaReal Salt LakeVoted in
MidfielderHany MukhtarNashville SCCoach's selection
MidfielderJeppe TverskovSan Diego FCCoach's selection
MidfielderObed VargasSeattle Sounders FCCoach's selection
MidfielderPhilip ZinckernagelChicago Fire FCCoach's selection
ForwardTai BariboPhiladelphia UnionVoted in
ForwardDenis BouangaLAFCVoted in
ForwardAnders DreyerSan Diego FCCoach’s selection
ForwardChucky LozanoSan Diego FCCommissioner’s pick
ForwardLionel MessiInter Miami CFVoted in
ForwardMarco PasalicOrlando CityCoach's selection
ForwardDiego RossiColumbus CrewCoach's selection
ForwardSam SurridgeNashville SCCoach's selection
ForwardBrian WhiteVancouver Whitecaps FCVoted in

Liga MX All-Stars Roster

Atletico San Luis v Monterrey - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images SportLiga MX will have 29 players who will participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. The first 14 players came from Liga MX’s Balon de Oro nominees. Club America coach Andre Jardine then picked 14 additional players. Mikel Arriola, president of the Mexican federation, added one more.

While powerhouse clubs such as America (6), Cruz Azul (5), Toluca (4) and Monterrey (2) dominate the squad, international stars Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez — both ex‑Real Madrid legends — bring significant experience.

PositionPlayer nameClubCriterion
GoalkeeperLuis MalagonClub AmericaBalon de Oro nominee
GoalkeeperKevin MierCruz AzulGoalkeeper of the Year
DefenderSebastian CaceresClub AmericaCoach’s selection
DefenderWiller DittaCruz AzulCenter Back of the Year
DefenderLuan GarciaTolucaCoach’s selection
DefenderJesus GallardoTolucaFullback of the Year
DefenderJoaquim PereiraTigres UANLBalon de Oro nominee
DefenderSergio RamosCF MonterreyCoach’s selection
DefenderIsrael ReyesClub AmericaCoach’s selection
DefenderIgnacio RiveroCruz AzulCoach’s selection
DefenderCarlos RotondiCruz AzulBalon de Oro nominee
MidfielderRoberto AlvaradoChivas GuadalajaraCoach’s selection
MidfielderJuan BrunettaTigres UANLBalon de Oro nominee
MidfielderSergio CanalesCF MonterreyBalon de Oro nominee
MidfielderRodrigo DouradoAtletico San LuisCoach's selection
MidfielderErik LaraCruz AzulBalon de Oro nominee
MidfielderElias MontielCF PachucaCoach's selection
MidfielderGilberto MoraClub TijuanaBalon de Oro nominee
MidfielderJames RodriguezClub LeonCoach's selection
MidfielderMarcel RuizTolucaCoach's selection
MidfielderAgustin PalavecinoNecaxaDefensive Midfielder of the Year
MidfielderAlejandro ZendejasClub AmericaCoach’s selection
ForwardDiber CambindoNecaxaCoach’s selection
ForwardHugo CamberosChivas GuadalajaraNewcomer of the Year
ForwardUros DurdevicAtlasFMF President Selection
ForwardHenry MartinClub AmericaBalon de Oro nominee
ForwardPaulinhoTolucaForward of the Year
ForwardBrian RodriguezClub AmericaCoach's selection
ForwardAlexis VegaTolucaAttacking Midfielder of the Year

How to watch MLS All-Star Game 2025?

Both the All‑Star Game (July 23) and Skills Challenge (July 22) will be exclusively live-streamed on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app, available in English, Spanish, or French across over 100 countries.

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will not be broadcast on ESPN, FOX, or linear cable. Some streaming services (YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo) include channels like Fox Sports and ESPN that carry other MLS games — but not this All-Star Game.

Where to buy tickets for MLS All-Star Game 2025?

Fans can buy tickets for the 2025 MLS All‑Star Game at Q2 Stadium in Austin through several reliable options, such as the MLS official site and Austin FC/Q2 Stadium partner Ticketmaster.

Public sale began on March 26, with tickets for the Skills Challenge expected to be around $5–24. For the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, general tickets start around $200, reaching over $800 for premium seats.

Advertisement