How to get MLB World Series 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Baseball's biggest stage returns this October, with the 2026 World Series set to begin on Friday, October 23. The winners of the American League and National League Championship Series will meet in a best-of-seven battle for the Commissioner's Trophy, with every game broadcast live on FOX. The matchup itself will not be confirmed until the ALCS and NLCS wrap up in mid-October, but the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the postseason as the bookmakers' favourites to complete an extraordinary three-peat.

This year's postseason kicks off earlier than usual, with the Wild Card round starting September 29 and airing on NBC for the first time since 2000. A three-peat for the Dodgers would be the first in MLB since the Yankees managed it between 1998 and 2000, and current odds list them alongside the Yankees, Brewers, Red Sox, and Braves as the shortest-priced contenders. Whoever gets there, demand for seats explodes the moment the field is set. GOAL has everything you need on dates, prices, and exactly where to buy World Series tickets right now.

When is the World Series 2026?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Fri, Oct 23 World Series Game 1 Home of the team with the better 2026 regular-season record (TBC) Tickets Sat, Oct 24 World Series Game 2 Home of the team with the better 2026 regular-season record (TBC) Tickets Mon, Oct 26 World Series Game 3 Home of the opposing team (TBC) Tickets Tue, Oct 27 World Series Game 4 Home of the opposing team (TBC) Tickets Wed, Oct 28* World Series Game 5 Home of the opposing team (TBC) Tickets Fri, Oct 30* World Series Game 6 Home of the team with the better 2026 regular-season record (TBC) Tickets Sat, Oct 31* World Series Game 7 Home of the team with the better 2026 regular-season record (TBC) Tickets

*Played only if necessary. The Series follows a 2-3-2 format, with the team that had the better 2026 regular-season record hosting Games 1, 2, 6, and 7. The two participating teams will not be confirmed until the ALCS and NLCS finish in the week of October 19-20, so check back closer to the date for exact matchups and first-pitch times.

Where to buy World Series 2026 tickets

Getting hold of World Series tickets through official channels is tough. Postseason ticket plans are largely sold to each team's season-ticket holders well before October, and once a club is eliminated, any leftover inventory disappears within hours. That leaves the resale market as the realistic route for most fans, and StubHub is the place to start.

StubHub's 2026 World Series listings are already live and will fill out fast once the two finalists are confirmed after the League Championship Series

Search by team, game, price, or seating zone, and track how prices move in the days before a series

Every purchase is covered by StubHub 's FanProtect Guarantee, so you get a valid ticket or your money back

Mobile tickets transfer straight to your phone, which matters given how little notice fans get between the end of the ALCS/NLCS and Game 1

Set up price alerts now rather than waiting until the Championship Series ends, since good seats disappear fast once a matchup is set

How much are World Series 2026 tickets

World Series ticket prices swing enormously depending on which two teams make it through, and there is no way to know the final number until the field is set. Recent history gives a useful guide:

2023 (two smaller-market teams): average ticket around 685 dollars

2024 (two huge fanbases): Game 1 get-in price topped 1,300 dollars, series average near 1,400 dollars

2025: get-in prices closer to 650-900 dollars depending on the venue

As a rough guide for 2026:

Cheapest standing-room and upper-deck seats: roughly 600-900 dollars for a lower-demand matchup

Big-market matchup: get-in prices climbing past 1,000-2,000 dollars or more

Premium seats behind home plate or along the dugouts: regularly into five figures, especially for a potential Game 7

StubHub consistently carries the widest spread of listings and the lowest verified get-in price once tickets go live for a confirmed matchup, and you can filter by budget to find the cheapest available seat in seconds. Closer to the series, StubHub also lists hospitality and VIP packages, typically bundling premium seating with food, drinks, and parking passes for fans who want the full Fall Classic experience without hunting for separate add-ons.

Everything you need to know about the World Series

The World Series is Major League Baseball's championship series, played between the pennant winners of the American League and National League. First played in 1903, it is the oldest continuously running championship in major North American professional sport, with the winner awarded the Commissioner's Trophy. The New York Yankees have won it more than any other franchise, with 27 titles.

The 2026 edition follows the standard best-of-seven, 2-3-2 format: the team with the better regular-season record hosts Games 1, 2 and, if needed, 6 and 7, while the other team hosts Games 3, 4 and a potential Game 5. This year's postseason schedule is compressed into October, with the Wild Card round beginning September 29, the Division Series from October 3, and the Championship Series from October 11, before the World Series opens on October 23. Every game is broadcast on FOX in the United States, alongside FOX Deportes and FOX One for Spanish-language and streaming coverage.

The headline storyline heading into October is the Dodgers' pursuit of a third straight championship, a feat no team has managed since the Yankees three-peated from 1998 to 2000. Whether Los Angeles gets back there, or a fresh face like the Brewers, Red Sox or Braves breaks through, GOAL will keep this page updated with the confirmed matchup, venue and ticket information as soon as the Championship Series concludes.