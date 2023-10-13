Milan make stunning social media post of USMNT star Christian Pulisic in disguise, along with Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao

AC Milan have posted a stunning picture on their Instagram, showing Christian Pulisic hidden amongst the New York City skyline.

Instagram post hides Pulisic

Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao also hidden

USMNT star in fine form

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan posted three images on their Instagram, showing their three stars hidden among natural environments. Giroud's face is part of a hillside, while Leao's is within a wave. Pulisic, by comparison, is hidden among the buildings of New York, a nod to his starring role for the United States men's national team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has been excellent for Milan since his move from Chelsea, scoring four goals and registering an assist in eight games. He is on a run of scoring in successive games, too, having netted against both Lazio and Genoa.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will be in action for the USMNT against Germany on Saturday.