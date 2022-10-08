Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso raged at Mouctar Diakhaby after the defender saw red while he was on the bench after being taken off.

Valencia boss lashes out on touchline

WHAT HAPPENED? The coach took his frustration out on the team's cool box after Diakhaby was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute while sitting on the bench, apparently for using inappropriate language towards the referee. Diakhaby had earlier scored what turned out to be the winner but was replaced in the closing stages of the 2-1 victory over Osasuna for Valencia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diakhaby's dismissal was one of three red cards in a stormy match. Unai Garcia and Ruben Pena were also dismissed for the hosts, while Osasuna striker Chimy Avila and Valencia summer signing Edinson Cavani both missed penalties in an eventful game at El Sadar. The win is Valencia's first away from home since Gattuso took charge in June.

WHAT NEXT FOR VALENCIA? Los Che return to action in a week's time with a visit from bottom side Elche in La Liga.