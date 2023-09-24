'We'll have to assess him' - Mikel Arteta gives verdict on Declan Rice injury after substituting midfielder at half-time of north London derby against Spurs

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that Declan Rice's injury needs to be "assessed" after he was substituted at half-time against Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international had to be replaced by Jorginho at half-time in the north London derby where the spoils were shared between the two teams after a 2-2 draw. Rice emerged with a bandage on his left calf as he made his way onto the bench in the second half and now Arteta has confirmed that the player has indeed picked up a knock and will require further assessment.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He had some discomfort in his back and was telling us during the first half he was uncomfortable," Arteta told reporters after the match.

When further pressed if Rice was out for short or medium term, he said: "Hopefully not [out for long]. We have to assess him. It’s strange when a player like him asks to come off because he’s uncomfortable. Hopefully not, but let’s see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice has been an integral part of Arteta's plans since his arrival for West Ham for a reported fee of around £105m ($137m). He had a busy 45 minutes against Tottenham as well until he had to be subbed off due to discomfort.

WHAT NEXT? Rice will undergo tests in the next few days to determine the extent of the injury. The results will determine if he will be available when the Gunners travel to Brentford for an EFL Cup third-round clash on Wednesday evening.