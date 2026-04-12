Mika Godts has received his first call-up to the Belgian national team, and the Ajax winger described the experience as highly educational.

Godts made his competitive bow in friendlies against the United States and Mexico. “It was brilliant,” he told the AD, reflecting on the international break. “It was a great trip. Being part of the squad and making your debut for your country is really special.”

Belgium boasts several top-class wide men, including Jérémy Doku (Manchester City), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) and Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyon).

“They are among the best players in the country, but that’s exactly why I became a footballer: to compete with players like that,” Godts explains. “Training at that level, you quickly feel everything is a bit faster. That makes me better.”

He even shared the pitch with Kevin De Bruyne. “You can see that Kevin still has that class at his age. It’s rare. These are the players from whom I can still learn a lot, and I think that’s brilliant.”

Ajax

Godts is enjoying an impressive season: he has contributed to 25 Eredivisie goals (15 scored, 10 assisted), a tally that tops the league.

A summer move is likely, but Godts is focused on Ajax for now. “I’ve said before that I’d like to stay at Ajax. I’ve always dreamed of winning a trophy with this club. It won’t happen this season, but hopefully next.”

“In the summer, I’ll assess the plan—both for the team and for me. Things may change; they may not. After that, I’ll decide,” concludes the skilful winger.