Michael Oliver to Saudi Arabia? SPL hold talks with leading Premier League official as World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak also approached

WHAT HAPPENED? It seems that the league's ambitious recruitment programme is not limited to players and managers.The Telegraph reports that some of Europe's most highly-regarded officials, including Oliver and Marciniak, have been informally approached to move to the Middle East.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not unusual for foreign referees to take charge of high-profile games in the Pro League. Indeed, Oliver was the man in the middle for last week's fixture between Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr as part of an arrangement that allows Premier League officials to work on high-profile fixtures in the region if requested. The Premier League is mindful of the possibility of lucrative offers tempting senior referees to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR MICHAEL OLIVER? After another guest appearance in the Dubai Pro League fixture between Sharjah and Al-Ain on Thursday, Oliver will await the call a European appointment this midweek.