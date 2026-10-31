Michael Carrick reveals 'hard truths' shared in crisis talks as Man Utd manager fights to save job ahead of Chelsea clash

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has admitted that "hard truths" have been exchanged behind the scenes as the club grapples with an abysmal eight-game winless streak. The Red Devils boss remains under intense pressure to turn results around starting with a daunting trip to Chelsea this weekend.

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Desperate times at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s dismal campaign hit a new low following a crushing 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last Sunday. That setback came just four days after a humiliating 4-1 Champions League loss away to Italian newcomers Como. The Red Devils have managed a single league victory all season and are now enduring their worst run of form since the 1988-89 season.

The club's hierarchy, including chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, have faced severe backlash for failing to adequately strengthen the squad this summer. Despite the mounting scrutiny and United recording their worst start to a league campaign since 1986, senior figures have assured Carrick he will remain in the dugout for now.

Blunt conversations behind the scenes

Confronting the crisis head-on, Carrick confirmed that frank discussions have taken place across all levels of the club.

"It's pretty clear," the 45-year-old boss told reporters. "It's not always rosy and nice conversations between anyone, whether that's between me and the players or whether it's between me, Jason, Omar or the owners. It's the truth, it's the hard truth at times and it's what we need to move forward. Whatever we need to move forward, we'll do."

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The United boss also emphasised the importance of player feedback during times of adversity. "We always do what we think is going to get the best out of the team," he added. "Whether that's certain players that, of course, you speak to at certain points, that's normal. That's why, if you ask for leaders in the dressing room, you want opinions on certain things and there's going to be times when you ask that, that's fine. Absolutely no problem. It doesn't mean that we always agree with that, but absolutely no problem with that. And then we head off in the same direction."

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A fragile squad searching for belief

Beyond structural issues, Carrick believes his team is suffering from a severe lack of confidence. He also dismissed claims from former team-mate Gary Neville, who suggested that some United players had been behaving unprofessionally regarding their sleep and social lives. Asked if he had noticed such issues, Carrick bluntly replied: "No, I haven't. Gaz says a lot of things."

Despite the outside noise, the manager remains optimistic that fortunes can change rapidly on the pitch. "Confidence is the beauty of sport," Carrick noted. "Confidence is in some ways the major factor of that belief, that self-belief, that confidence level. It kind of trumps everything else in terms of level of performance.

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"But the beauty about confidence, it can come back quickly in one moment, one thing in a game, one win, one result. We've seen it before, we've seen it a few months ago, it can come back quickly. And that's what keeps you pushing and keeps you believing that it's always that close and what's possible is always within touching distance.

"Of course when you're not winning games and you don't feel like you're playing great, then it naturally creeps in. The challenge is keeping that belief deep within you, to know it's there and it's possible.

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"That's exactly where we're at now. We need something to flip for everyone, to change the feeling and get the confidence from us, definitely in the team and definitely from the supporters and that belief again. It's never that far away, as far away as it seems."

Stamford Bridge showdown looms large

Carrick must now orchestrate an immediate turnaround as United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday. Securing a positive result in west London is paramount, not just to salvage the club's faltering league campaign, but potentially to keep the manager in a job.

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Another heavy defeat could force the United board into making a drastic decision. With the fanbase growing increasingly restless and the team marooned near the bottom of the table, Saturday's clash represents a make-or-break moment for Carrick's tenure at Old Trafford.