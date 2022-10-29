Messi is outrageous! Argentine scores beauty & then delivers gorgeous assist for Neymar goal to inspire PSG past Troyes

Lionel Messi was the hero once again for PSG as they came from behind twice to beat Troyes in a 4-3 thriller on Saturday.

PSG went behind in third and 52nd minutes

Recovered quickly both times

Messi catalyst for wild win

WHAT HAPPENED? On two separate occasions, it looked as though PSG's unbeaten record in the league was at risk but any worries from supporters were soon extinguished. Carlos Soler cancelled out Mama Balde's opener before a brilliant strike from Lionel Messi had the same effect on the Guinean's second goal after half-time. There was a late scare as Ante Palaversa pulled one back for the visitors but Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's earlier goals were enough to see the French champions over the line in a 4-3 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory restored PSG's five-point lead over Lens at the top of Ligue 1. In their opening 13 games of the season, they have dropped points just twice which is hardly surprising given the gulf in quality between Christophe Galtier's side and the rest of the teams in the French top flight.

ALL EYES ON: Messi, who else? He continues to show that he is one of the world's very best players, despite being omitted from the Ballon d'Or shortlist. In 17 games in all competitions this season, he has already scored 12 goals and added 13 assists.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

Messi isn't the only one in good form.

And, of course, it wouldn't be a majestic Messi performance without a comment from Gary Lineker

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? While they are already safely through the Champions League knockouts, they must beat Juventus on Wednesday to confirm top spot in Group H.