Messi's MLS World Cup team-mate! Thiago Almada called up by Argentina as injury replacement
- Gonzalez and Correa out injured
- Almada gets the call
- Chance to play with Messi at the World Cup
WHAT HAPPENED? Atlanta United's record signing has been called up by Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni to replace Joaquin Correa after the attacking player suffered an injury ahead of their Group C game against Saudi Arabia. Almada, 21, only made his senior Argentina debut a couple of months ago.
WHAT THEY SAID: Messi is already a big fan of the youngster, praising him after Almada made his Argentina debut. “Thiago plays loose,” he said. "He’s very fast and he has a lot of 1-v-1 ability. He’s very clever and he’s not afraid of anything. He goes at you.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Almada will now be joining up with Messi as Argentina seek to lift their first World Cup since 1986. His inclusion is another marker of just how far MLS' talent pool has come in recent years.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
THE VERDICT:
💎 𝗚𝗨𝗔𝗬𝗢 𝘅 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗧 🐐 pic.twitter.com/WgrpYTsNG0— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 24, 2022
WHAT NEXT FOR ALMADA? The 21-year-old has been in impressive form since joining Atlanta United from his boyhood club, Velez Starsfield. The only way is up for the youngster and he could be one to watch in his first World Cup.
Editors' Picks
- Bellingham, Gavi and the NXGN wonderkids set to light up the 2022 World Cup
- The most memorable matches in World Cup history: From Maracanazo to Mineirazo
- Ballon d'Or 2023 Power Rankings: Messi, Neymar and the favourites head for the World Cup as Haaland watches from home
- Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Disrespecting Ten Hag, Neville & Rooney criticism and why he doesn't like the Glazers