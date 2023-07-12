Messi mania is really kicking in! Leo arrives in the USA...and announces 'dream' new chicken burger with Hard Rock Cafe

Lionel Messi mania is approaching fever pitch in the US, with the superstar revealing a new chicken burger in partnership with Hard Rock Cafe.

Messi lands in Miami

Announces Messi Chicken Sandwich

Latest in Hard Rock Cafe link-up

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary no.10 hasn't hung around after arriving in the States as he immediately announced the launch of the 'Messi Chicken Sandwich', the latest instalment in his partnership with Hard Rock Cafe, who he has represented as a brand ambassador since 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The seven-time Balon d'Or winner took to social media with a promotional video featuring him in the Hard Rock kitchens alongside the description: "Another dream comes true! I am thrilled to introduce to you the new Messi Chicken Sandwich that I have created with @HardRockCafe, inspired by my favourite food: The Milanese! Don't miss out!"

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI MANIA? With a huge mural already on display and ticket prices spiralling ahead of his much-anticipated debut, Messi fever is gripping the United States this summer and is only likely to ramp up further. His unveiling is currently expected on Thursday, July 13.