On the plane! Fit-again Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami team-mates as they fly to Charlotte for MLS season finale

Lionel Messi is expected to feature when Inter Miami travel to take on Charlotte in their final Major League Soccer game of the season.

Messi fit to play for Miami

Could start against Charlotte

Won't be pushed if not fit

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time, reportedly, soon to be eight-time, Ballon d'Or winner has not played the full 90 minutes for the Herons since their 3-1 win against Los Angeles FC. The Argentine played 35 minutes against FC Cincinnati and could start the game against Charlotte, however, head coach Tata Martino has claimed that he will not force Messi to play if he isn't fully up to it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Herons had a very major turn in form since the Argentine joined the club, going on to win the Leagues Cup in August. The Herons had seemed likely to qualify for the playoffs, however, Messi's injury meant Inter Miami failed to qualify for the post-season altogether.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will finish off their 2023 campaign on Saturday, October 21 when they take on Charlotte.