Messi announces plans to invest in Silicon Valley start-up ahead of World Cup as Argentina star aims for 'positive impact on the world'

Lionel Messi is moving into technology investment, with the Argentine icon partnering with Silicon Valley executives on a new start-up venture.

  • Argentine preparing for life after football
  • Joining forces with industry experts
  • Exciting plans for short and long-term future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina icon is 35 years of age and beginning to piece together plans for when a historic playing career comes to a close. His Messi Group company has joined forces with industry experts Razmig Hovaghimian and Michael Marquez in a Play Time partnership that will act as a vehicle for the South American superstar’s investments in sports, media and technology around the world.

WHAT THEY SAID: With Play Time – that will be headquartered in San Francisco – revealing that they have a still-stealth-mode games studio called Matchday.com ready to launch ahead of the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, Messi has said of expanding his business interests away from the football field: “I am excited to extend our roots into Silicon Valley, and I am thrilled that Play Time will collaborate with daring entrepreneurs from all over the world. I hope that through its success Play Time will help many people and have a positive impact on the world. I trust in the team and our partners to achieve our objectives.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Play Time has also revealed that it will be investing in AC Momento, a football culture marketplace that auctions match-worn shirts sourced from leading clubs and players.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is very much focused on his playing commitments for now as PSG look to chase down Ligue 1 and Champions League titles, while Argentina are readying themselves for another shot at global glory in November.

