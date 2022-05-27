'Messi is a winner' - Aguero expects improvement from PSG star and talks up Man City’s 'great signing' of Haaland

The former Argentina international is convinced his fellow countryman will thrive in France

Lionel Messi remains “a winner” and his second season at Paris Saint-Germain will be “even better” says Sergio Aguero, with the Argentine icon backed to overcome a testing debut campaign at Parc des Princes.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored just 11 goals for PSG in 2021-22, with the heights previously hit by an all-time great proving difficult to scale in France.

Fellow Argentine attacker Aguero remains convinced he will sparkle in the French capital at some stage.

Aguero, who had been hoping to link up with Messi at Barcelona in the summer of 2021 before seeing a modern day great depart and a heart problem force him into retirement, has said in his role as Stake.com global ambassador: “It's still his first year and, having to adapt to a different league, his performance has been very good.

“Leaving the Champions League aside, they won the league comfortably. PSG is full of elite players and Leo is a winner. I'm sure his second season will be even better.”

While looking forward to seeing more from Messi at PSG, Aguero is also excited by the transfer business being carried out at Manchester City.

The Blues' all-time leading goalscorer has seen Pep Guardiola move to fill the void he created when leaving as a free agent last summer by luring Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund in a £51 million ($64m) deal.

The prolific Norwegian will be joining a squad that secured another Premier League crown in 2021-22, with Aguero expecting the 21-year-old's presence to carry an ambitious outfit closer to a long-awaited European crown.

He said of Haaland’s arrival at Etihad Stadium: “I think it's a great signing. He can contribute towards scoring and that's big. I hope he racks up a ton of goals.

“Adapting to the Premier League will take some time for him, but I'm confident he'll be able to do so well.

“Regarding the Champions League - now that's a huge task, but football is about the team, not the players by themselves. If the whole team works like it has been, the trophy will be more reachable.

“I think City has grown in experience over the past few years and it's something that can be achieved sooner than later.”

