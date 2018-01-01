Mendy: I'm one of the best left-backs in the world

The France international maintains that he is an elite full-back despite his repeated injury problems

Benjamin Mendy insists he is one of the best left-backs in world football.

The Manchester City full-back has made just nine appearances in the Premier League this season as he continues to struggle with injuries.

Last season Mendy made nine appearances in all competitions, and Pep Guardiola has urged the 24-year-old to avoid injuries if he is to reach his peak.

He said: "But we cannot deny that he had a big injury last season, he has another big injury right now and hopefully everyone can understand what you need to be.

"A strong guy is one who plays every three days. These kind of guys are never injured. That has to be his main target. After that we decide if he plays or not."

Mendy, though, insists that he is already approaching his best, and says he is an elite full-back already.

"If I'm not the best in the world, I'm not far away today," he told Canal Football Club.

Despite Guardiola's apparent criticism of his fitness, Mendy insists that he and the Catalan coach have a healthy relationship.

"It's going really well, we have a good relationship, it's always good," he added.

City fell to a shock 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend, and they now sit four points behind leaders Liverpool.

They are also only two points clear of third-placed Tottenham, who thumped Everton 6-2 in the last Premier League game before Christmas.

City will aim to get back to winning ways when they face Leicester City on Boxing Day, and they then face Southampton to close out the year.

That match is followed by a potentially decisive clash with Liverpool on January 3, as Jurgen Klopp's men visit the Etihad Stadium.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in October.