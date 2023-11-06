Megan Rapinoe has one more game to play! USWNT legend's final career match will be in the NWSL final after OL Reign defeated San Diego Wave and Alex Morgan in semifinals

U.S. Women's national team legend Megan Rapinoe is set to play her final career game in the NWSL final after OL Reign defeated San Diego Wave Sunday.

OL Reign advance to NWSL final

San Diego Wave eliminated

Rapinoe to play final game in championship

TELL ME MORE: The USWNT legend played all 90 minutes for her side, providing crucial experience and veteran leadership across the entire semifinal. She created two chances on the left flank, including one that resulted in a shot on target. The 38-year-old completed 82% of her passes and was 3/3 long balls, while also drawing two fouls.

The game-winning goal came via a cross from striker Veronica Latsko that incidentally curled towards the back post on its way into the box and over the head of Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. The goal, whether or not it was intended, secured the Reign's spot in the NWSL championship game.

Now, Rapinoe has a chance to end her incredible career on the podium with a trophy. The storyline writes itself now, as the 38-year-old is presented with an opportunity to add to her massive trophy cabinet. On the national stage, Rapinoe has won two FIFA World Cups, and both a gold and bronze medal in the olympics.

This is OL Reign's first final appearance since 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR OL REIGN AND RAPINOE? They are now set to take on Gotham FC in the NWSL final on Saturday, November 11 in San Diego.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐