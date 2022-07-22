USMNT star McKennie 'best American player' in Europe, claims Juventus boss Allegri

The star is highly rated by his coach, who ranks him ahead of talents such as Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams across the continent

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is the "best American player" currently in Europe, according to Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, who has hailed the levels that the Bianconeri star offers for club and country.

The 23-year-old initially crossed the Atlantic to join Schalke as a teenager, before a loan switch - followed by a permament move to Turin - saw his stock rise even further.

While McKennie has been dogged by off-field antics to a point across his playing career, he has further doubled down on his impressive skills over the past year during a tough term for Juve.

What has Allegri said about McKennie's position within Europe?

Speaking at a pre-season press conference, Allegri - who guided the club to another Champions League qualifying finish last term, as their silverware drought continues - certainly believes he is close to being in a class of his own.

"McKennie is probably the best American player playing in Europe,” the Italian stated when giving his opinion on the star's quality.

"I think it’s very important for him to continue showing the high levels that he has at Juve."

Will McKennie figure for the USMNT at Qatar 2022?

With the Stars and Stripes having sat out the Russia 2018 World Cup thanks to a humiliating qualification disaster, the nation will be set to feature at this year's Qatar 2022 tournament.

McKennie will almost certainly be expected to play a part - unlike several of his Juve team-mates, thanks to Italy's failure to reach the Gulf State event - and could well lead a fleet of European-based talent who make the cut for Gregg Berhalter's side.

Other faces expected to make the cut will be Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, Leeds United duo Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson, plus Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, to name a few.